Gallen allowed two earned runs on two hits with five strikeouts and no walks across seven innings Wednesday against the Reds. He did not factor into the decision.

Gallen stumbled through the second inning, hitting two batters with a pitch and also throwing away a pickoff attempt. That led to both of his earned runs, though he was sharp otherwise. It was a needed outing for Gallen, as he entered the game with a 6.75 ERA across his last four starts. He now owns a 2.91 ERA with a 60:16 K:BB across 65 frames on the campaign.