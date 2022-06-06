Gallen (4-1) yielded two runs on five hits and three walks over six innings Sunday, striking out four and taking a loss against the Pirates.

Gallen was locked in a scoreless duel with Zach Thompson until he coughed up a solo homer to Cal Mitchell in the fifth inning. He then gave up another run on Diego Castillo's sacrifice fly in the sixth. Gallen has allowed two or fewer runs in nine of his 10 outings this season, registering a 2.40 ERA and a 53:15 K:BB through 56.1 frames. He's projected to take the mound in Philadelphia next week.