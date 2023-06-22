Gallen (9-2) earned the win Wednesday, allowing one run on three hits and one walk over seven innings against the Brewers. He struck out four.

Gallen added another impressive start to his Cy Young resume, with the only run allowed coming on a solo homer by Raimel Tapia in the fifth as he held the Brewers to three hits over seven innings. Though the long ball marked Gallen's fourth straight start allowing a homer, he's logged two earned runs or fewer in five of his last six starts and is now tied for the second most wins in MLB with nine. Gallen is a perfect 7-0 at home with a 1.00 ERA and a 67:7 K:BB through eight starts (54.0 innings) and is expected to return to Chase Field for a tentative start versus the Rays early next week.