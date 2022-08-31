Gallen (10-2) allowed two hits and a walk over seven scoreless innings, striking out seven and earning the win over the Phillies on Tuesday.

Gallen's scoreless streak is up to 34.1 innings over his last five starts, and he's posted a 39:7 K:BB while earning four wins in that remarkable span. He's trimmed his ERA to 2.53 with a 0.94 WHIP and a career-high 145 strikeouts through 145.2 innings across 25 starts this season. Gallen will look to keep the streaking rolling into September when he makes his next start, which is projected to be a home outing versus the Brewers this weekend.