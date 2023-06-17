Gallen, whose fastball velocity dipped to 92 mph in a start last Sunday, averaged 93.6 mph during Friday's win over Cleveland, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

That Gallen allowed five runs and 10 hits against the Tigers fueled speculation about the diminished velocity. The right-hander dismissed the chatter. "I think somebody said it raised alarms," Gallen said. "Just silly articles, I guess. I think we can put that to bed." Friday's velocity was a tick above his season average, as both the pitcher and manager Torey Lovullo attributed the velocity drop to the game played at an unusually early hour.