Davies (1-3) allowed nine runs (eight earned) on nine hits and a walk while striking out two over 3.2 innings to take the loss Sunday versus the Guardians.

Davies has hit a brutal skid, allowing 15 runs (12 earned) over 6.2 innings across his last two starts. He's completed six innings just once in seven appearances this season, and he's lost three of his five starts since returning from an oblique injury. The right-hander now has a 7.11 ERA, 1.74 WHIP and 28:14 K:BB through 31.2 innings on the year. He'll look to get back on track in a projected road start versus the surging Giants.