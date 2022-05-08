Davies hurled 6.1 scoreless innings against Colorado on Saturday, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out six. He did not factor in the decision.

The right-hander submitted his finest effort of the campaign thus far, pitching beyond the fifth inning for the first time and holding the Rockies scoreless while racking up 14 swinging strikes. Unfortunately for Davies, opposing starter Kyle Freeland matched him in putting goose eggs on the board, leaving both hurlers to settle for a no-decision. Nonetheless, this was a promising outing for Davies, who hasn't allowed an earned run over his past two starts covering 11.1 frames. That has lowered his ERA, which stood at 5.40 through four starts, to a much more appealing 3.34 overall.