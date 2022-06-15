Davies allowed six hits and struck out seven over seven shutout innings in a no-decision versus the Reds on Tuesday. He didn't walk a batter.

This was Davies' third straight quality start, but he was outplayed by Reds starter Tyler Mahle (12 strikeouts in nine shutout innings). Despite allowing just three runs in his last 20.2 innings, Davies has taken no-decisions in all three starts in that span. The right-hander owns a 3.78 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 57:22 K:BB across 69 innings in 13 starts overall. He's in line for a road start versus the Padres next week.