Davies allowed three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out two in five innings versus the Rockies on Friday. He did not factor in the decision.

Davies still hasn't stretched out much -- Friday was his third start since returning from a shoulder injury, and he threw just 49 of 82 pitches for strikes in this contest. The right-hander allowed a two-run double to Elehuris Montero in the fourth inning and a solo home run to Brian Serven in the fifth, taking himself out of contention for the win when he left with the game tied. Davies has a 4.11 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 68:32 K:BB through 92 innings across 18 starts. He's allowed seven runs across 12 frames in his last three outings, and he'll look to be more efficient in a projected road start versus the Giants next week.