Davies (1-4) took the loss Friday, allowing six runs on six hits and four walks over four innings against San Francisco. He struck out two.

Davies continues to struggle mightily this year, as he now has a 7.82 ERA and 1.82 WHIP in 35.2 innings pitched on the season. With the Diamondbacks unexpectedly in first place, it remains to be seen whether or not the right-hander will continue to hold his spot in the rotation, as the squad may view him as a liability down the stretch. As of now, he's tentatively slated to face the Rays on Thursday for his next appearance.