Davies (shoulder) threw a 35-pitch bullpen session Friday, Theo Mackie of the Arizona Republic reports.
This was the second bullpen session of the week for Davies, who also threw a 20-pitch session Tuesday. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said the right-hander came out of Friday's session feeling "very good." Davies' next step will be to face live batters, although Lovullo did not provide a timeline for the pitcher's full return. Davies who has a 3.94 ERA over 15 starts, landed on the injured list June 28 with shoulder inflammation. Since his injury and another to Humberto Castellanos (elbow), the back end of Arizona's rotation has been wobbly.
