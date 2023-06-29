Davies allowed two hits and two walks while striking out three over seven scoreless innings but took a no-decision in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Rays.

Davies did an excellent job in his best and longest start of the season, but Scott McGough couldn't close it out. Over his previous three starts, Davies had allowed a combined 21 runs (18 earned) over 10.2 innings. The right-hander's recent slump is large part of why his season numbers -- 6.54 ERA, 1.62 WHIP -- are less than impressive. He's added a 33:20 K:BB over 42.2 innings through nine starts on the season. Davies' next start is projected to be a home outing versus the Mets next week.