Davies allowed three earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out seven across six innings Thursday against the Reds. He did not factor into the decision.

Davies allowed four hits prior to recording an out, which led to all three of his earned runs coming in the first inning. However, he retired 14 of the final 15 batters he faced to turn in his second consecutive quality start. Davies has also seen an uptick in strikeouts in recent starts, tallying 18 punchouts across his last 19 frames. Overall, he has a 4.21 ERA with a 50:22 K:BB across 62 frames on the season.