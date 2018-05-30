Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Gets win in quality start Tuesday
Godley (5-4) struck out seven and walked two in a win over the Reds on Tuesday, allowing two runs on six hits in six innings.
Godley got his first win in his last six starts, throwing his fifth quality start on the year. Godley now has a 4.38 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and has 59 strikeouts in 61.2 innings. The strikeout numbers are good, but he's also allowed 31 walks (the second highest allowed in the NL), which negatively impacts his season averages. His next start will come against the Giants in San Francisco.
