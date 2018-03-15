Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Opening Day start in jeopardy?

Greinke (groin) will likely push back his next start, which could make pitching on Opening Day out of reach, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic Arizona reports.

The ace is reportedly feeling better Thursday. However, the Diamondbacks appear to be taking things slowly with him. The team won't likely push Greinke just to be ready for the season opener, but it doesn't seem like a trip to the disabled list will be necessary as things stand now. He may be pushed back to pitch one of the other games during the first week, meaning there shouldn't be much concern on his status for the regular season unless he aggravates this issue in his subsequent spring starts.