Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Opening Day start in jeopardy?
Greinke (groin) will likely push back his next start, which could make pitching on Opening Day out of reach, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic Arizona reports.
The ace is reportedly feeling better Thursday. However, the Diamondbacks appear to be taking things slowly with him. The team won't likely push Greinke just to be ready for the season opener, but it doesn't seem like a trip to the disabled list will be necessary as things stand now. He may be pushed back to pitch one of the other games during the first week, meaning there shouldn't be much concern on his status for the regular season unless he aggravates this issue in his subsequent spring starts.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Injury not believed to be serious•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Leaves Wednesday's contest after one inning•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Fastball in mid-80s•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Set to benefit from humidor•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Lit up in abbreviated start Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Takes loss in final start of 2017•
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Pollock
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring Takes: Greinke angst
Is the concern over Zack Greinke's velocity overblown? Scott White considers that possibility...
-
Strategies for each format
Heath Cummings dreams about the perfect draft for him in all three of the major formats.
-
Podcast: Tips for first two rounds
We’ll help your draft get off to a great start as we discuss our strategies for the first two...
-
NL-only Rotisserie mock draft
A lot has changed since our last look at the NL side of the player pool. Scott White and company...
-
Judge the new Howard?
You may think we've never seen a player like Aaron Judge before, but you don't need to go that...