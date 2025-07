The Dodgers acquired Call from the Nationals on Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Call, who is a bit of a late boomer at 30-years-old, has been solid in 2025 with a .274/.371/.386 slash line across 197 at-bats. The outfielder joins the Dodgers after Los Angeles dealt James Outman to the Twins. With a .802 OPS against southpaws, Call can factor into the Dodgers starting lineup against lefties.