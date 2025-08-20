The Dodgers optioned Diaz to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

The move corresponds with the Dodgers recalling Paul Gervase from Triple-A. Diaz has struggled out of the bullpen in three of his last outings, allowing five runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five across 4.2 innings over that span. He'll look to regain his control in Triple-A and could return to the majors should the Dodgers need right-handed depth out of the bullpen.