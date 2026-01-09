The Dodgers signed Ibanez to a one-year contract Friday, Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.com reports.

Ibanez was non-tendered by the Tigers earlier in the offseason but has managed to land on his feet in Los Angeles. He's a career .280/.327/.452 hitter versus left-handed pitching and does not have minor-league options remaining, so Ibanez is a good bet to make the Dodgers' Opening Day roster and get some starts at second and/or third base against southpaws. Ibanez will remain under team control through 2028.