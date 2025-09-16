Pages went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, two doubles and two total runs scored in Monday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Phillies.

Pages has multiple hits in three of his last four games, but his homer Monday was his first since Sept. 2 versus the Pirates. The outfielder has collected at least one hit in 17 of his last 25 games, batting .280 (26-for-93) in that span. On the year, he's played at a similar level, hitting .276 with a .783 OPS, 25 homers, 81 RBI, 69 runs scored, 13 stolen bases, 25 doubles and one triple over 144 contests.