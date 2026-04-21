Dodgers' Andy Pages: Idle Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pages isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Giants, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
After notching a base hit in three of the Dodgers' last four games in Colorado, Pages will take a seat to begin the team's three-game series against the Giants. Alex Call will fill the void in center field and bat eighth.
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