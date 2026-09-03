Pages (hand) is scheduled to begin swinging a bat within the next couple of days, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Pages landed on the injured list Aug. 22 with a fractured left hand and underwent surgery to insert a compression screw into his hand to speed up the healing process. He was expected to require 4-to-5 weeks to recover following his procedure, and his impending return to activity is an encouraging sign that he remains on track to rejoin the active roster before the regular season is over.