Pages went 2-for-3 with a pair of home runs and four RBI in Monday's 7-0 win over the Reds.

Pages was productive in every trip to the plate. His first two plate appearances were home runs, a solo shot in the third inning and a two-run blast in the fifth. He reached on an error in the sixth that allowed two more runs to score, and he added a fourth RBI with his sacrifice fly in the eighth. He's had some struggles in August, batting .235 (19-for-81) with four homers and 11 RBI over 23 games this month, but he hasn't lost playing time. Pages is at a .273/.318/.466 slash line with 23 homers, 75 RBI, 60 runs scored, 21 doubles and 13 stolen bases over 128 contests this season.