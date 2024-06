Pages went 3-for-4 with two runs scored in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Rockies.

Pages is starting to get things figured out in the majors with three multi-hit efforts over his last four games. That surge has gotten the rookie outfielder back up to a .257 batting average, though his .685 OPS on the year remains middling. He's added five home runs, 17 RBI, 24 runs scored and a stolen base over 40 contests. Pages continues to see a starting role in center field.