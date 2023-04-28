Barnes went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Thursday's loss against the Pirates.

Barnes led off the fifth inning with a base hit before swiping his second bag of the year, matching his total in 62 games last season. The 33-year-old Barnes has been the Dodgers' primary option behind the plate with Will Smith (concussion) sidelined. While Barnes can run better than a typical catcher, he hasn't offered much with the bat, going just 3-for-38 with no extra-base hits to start the year.

