Barnes went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in a 2-1 victory against the Brewers on Wednesday.

Barnes started in place of No. 1 catcher Will Smith, and he produced the first run of the contest with a solo shot to center field in the sixth inning. It was the first home run for the backstop since he went deep against Philadelphia on May 21. Barnes has had a rough season at the plate, but he's been better of late, slashing .280/.333/.440 over his past seven games.