Gauthier was promoted from Double-A Tulsa to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

This ends up being a 25th birthday present for Gauthier, who has surprisingly played 21 of 24 games this year at shortstop. Most scouting reports have Gauthier pegged as a Zach McKinstry type who can play all over but fits best at second base. The most impressive aspect of Gauthier's profile is his batting eye, as he walked more than he struck out at Double-A in 2024 and 2023, as well as during his 2023 stint at High-A and his 2022 stint at Single-A. Gauthier slashed .280/.445/.488 with four home runs and two steals in 110 plate appearances prior to his promotion, but given that he was several years older than most of the best pitching prospects at Double-A, it's hard to fully buy into that level of production carrying over at Triple-A.