Casparius recorded the final out in Sunday's 3-0 win over Tampa Bay to earn his second save of the season.

The Dodgers initially turned to Blake Treinen in the ninth inning, though he was able to record only two outs while allowing a hit and a pair of walks. Casparius was then called upon with the bases loaded, where he'd retire Yandy Diaz for his second save this year, both of which have come in the past 10 days. The 26-year-old Casparius should remain firmly in LA's ninth-inning mix due to Treinen struggling and both Kirby Yates (back) and Tanner Scott (elbow) being on the IL.