Casparius said Saturday at DodgerFest, the team's fan event, that he prepared himself as a starting pitcher this offseason, Steve Webb of DodgersBeat.com reports.

Casparius wore many hats for the Dodgers in 2025, making starts, bulk relief appearances, long relief outings and high-leverage appearances. He finished with a 4.64 ERA and 71:21 K:BB over 77.2 regular-season frames. Slated to turn 27 later this week, Casparius is a long shot to open 2026 in the rotation, given the Dodgers' other options that are ahead of him on the depth chart, but he'll stay stretched out just in case.