Dodgers' Ben Casparius: Shifting to 60-day IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Casparius (shoulder) was moved to the 60-day injured list Monday.
Casparius has been cleared to start a throwing program, but he's evidently not close to a return yet, which is why the Dodgers bumped him over to the 60-day injured list. This clears up a spot on the 40-man roster for Jonathan Hernandez, who was signed to a deal with LA on Monday.
More News
-
Dodgers' Ben Casparius: In midst of throwing program•
-
Dodgers' Ben Casparius: Shelved by shoulder inflammation•
-
Dodgers' Ben Casparius: Building up as starting pitcher•
-
Dodgers' Ben Casparius: Added to roster for NLCS•
-
Dodgers' Ben Casparius: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Dodgers' Ben Casparius: Notches second save•