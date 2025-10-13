The Dodgers added Casparius to their NLCS roster Monday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Casparius spent the last few weeks of the regular season in the minors and was left off the Dodgers' roster for the first two rounds of the postseason, but he'll give manager Dave Roberts another bullpen arm for the NLCS. The 26-year-old collected a 4.64 ERA and 71:21 K:BB across 77.2 innings during his time with the big club this season.