Rortvedt went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Diamondbacks.

The homer was Rortvedt's first of the season, giving the Dodgers a 4-0 lead in the seventh inning. He has seen steady playing time in September while filling in for Will Smith (hand). Over 15 games this month, Rortvedt has gone 11-for-40 (.275) with three extra-base hits and four RBI. He's up to a .275/.341/.400 slash line with 10 RBI, nine runs scored and three doubles across 117 plate appearances this season.