Treinen earned a hold against Milwaukee on Saturday, striking out one batter in a perfect inning of work.

Treinen entered in the seventh frame and retired the side in order on 11 pitches. The right-hander has given up an earned run in just two of his 23 appearances this season, resulting in a solid 2.61 ERA and 1.06 WHIP across 20.2 innings. Treinen hasn't shown much rust despite missing all of 2023 and most of 2022 due to a shoulder injury.