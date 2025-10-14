Treinen picked up the save after issuing one walk and striking out one in one-third of an inning during Monday's 2-1 win over the Brewers in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series.

Treinen was called upon in a sticky situation after Roki Sasaki failed to shut down Milwaukee in the bottom of the ninth, taking the mound with runners on first and third and two outs in a one-run game. The veteran reliever responded by walking William Contreras, then retiring Brice Turang via the strikeout with the bases loaded to secure the Game 1 victory. Treinen has had his struggles down the stretch of the regular season and into the postseason, melting down to allow two runs on three hits while failing to retire a batter in Game 3 of the NLDS against Philly, but he's shown flashes of reliability and could be deployed in a future NLCS save opportunity now that Sasaki's confidence has likely taken a hit.