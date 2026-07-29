Dodgers' Blake Treinen: Facing live hitters Wednesday

Treinen (elbow) will face live hitters Wednesday, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.

Treinen landed on the injured list in late June due to right elbow inflammation, but the good news was that an MRI did not show signs of structural damage. He was cleared to play catch before the All-Star break and is ready to take the next step in his recovery by throwing off a mound. The Dodgers should have a better sense of Treinen's recovery timeline once the veteran right-hander is cleared to embark on a rehab assignment.