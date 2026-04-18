Dodgers' Blake Treinen: Struck by errant batted ball
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Treinen was struck in the head by a batted ball during practice before Saturday's game against Colorado, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Treinen is being evaluated for a potential head injury, but the team believes he is okay. However, it remains unclear if he will be available for Saturday's matchup against the Rockies. While Treinen hasn't figured into the saves picture for the Dodgers, he does have four holds without allowing an earned run across 6.2 innings to begin the season.
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