Treinen allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out two batters over two-thirds of an inning against the Reds on Monday.

Treinen was reinstated Sunday from a lengthy stay on the injured list due to a forearm injury and saw his first MLB game action in over three months Monday. Though he didn't enter in a save situation, the right-hander did get the ball in the ninth inning with Los Angeles holding a 5-1 lead. Treinen looked rusty in the outing, throwing just 15 of 25 pitches for strikes and walking a pair. After issuing a free pass to TJ Friedl to load the bases with two outs, manager Dave Roberts elected to turn to Jack Dreyer, who was able to nab a save by getting Matt McLain to ground out. With Tanner Scott (elbow) currently on the IL and without a definite timeline for a return, the Dodgers' closer situation is nebulous, and Treinen could certainly factor into the mix, though Roberts may first want to allow him to shake off any cobwebs lingering from the extended absence. The Dodgers are also rumored to be seeking bullpen help as the trade deadline approaches.