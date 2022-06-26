Manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that Treinen (shoulder) is "weeks away" from resuming mound work, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Treinen was cleared to play catch in early June, and he's ramped up intensity while continuing to throw off flat ground over the last several weeks. In spite of his recent progress in his recovery, the right-hander isn't close to throwing off a mound. Treinen is unlikely to have a better idea of his timetable to return to game action until he clears several more hurdles in his recovery process.