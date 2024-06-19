The Dodgers activated Miller (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list ahead of his start Wednesday against the Rockies, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Timesreports.
The right-hander has been sidelined by shoulder inflammation since mid-April, but he's ready to rejoin the big-league rotation after a four-start rehab assignment in the minors. Miller posted a 5.40 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 18:6 K:BB over 11.2 frames in three outings prior to the injury. Walker Buehler (hip) is headed to the injured list in a corresponding move.
