Miller (5-1) allowed four runs on five hits and a walk while striking out seven over 5.2 innings to earn the win Wednesday over the Pirates.

All four runs against him came on home runs by Bryan Reynolds and Jack Suwinski. The Dodgers then proceeded to score six times over the fourth and fifth innings, allowing Miller to emerge with his second straight win despite not having his sharpest stuff. The right-hander has given up seven runs over 11.1 innings across his last two outings. He's at a 4.50 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 42:15 K:BB through 44 innings over eight starts. Miller has likely done well enough to stick in the Dodgers' rotation following the All-Star break.