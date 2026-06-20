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Dodgers' Brock Stewart: Aiming to return Monday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Dodgers hope to activate Stewart (foot) from the injured list Monday, Maddie Lee of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Initially expected to miss around three weeks, Stewart has missed twice that much time due to a bone spur in his left foot. However, it seems Stewart is now on the verge of his return after making four rehab appearances with Single-A Ontario. Stewart missed the start of the season with a shoulder injury and has made just two appearances out of the Dodgers' bullpen so far in 2026.

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