Dodgers' Brock Stewart: Has shoulder injection
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stewart said Friday he received cortisone and PRP injections in his right shoulder last week, and his shoulder has responded well, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Stewart got the injections to address inflammation, and while he'll still be shut down from throwing for another week, he's optimistic about a September return. Stewart was placed on the shelf Tuesday, just four appearances into his Dodgers career after being traded from Minnesota near the trade deadline.
