Dodgers' Brock Stewart: Playing catch again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Dodgers announced Friday that Stewart (shoulder) has resumed playing light catch, MLB.com reports.
Stewart was shut down from throwing for about a week after he received cortisone and platelet-rich plasma injections for his inflamed right shoulder, an injury that sent him to the shelf Aug. 12. The right-hander seems to have responded well to the injections but will have a few more checkpoints to hit in the recovery process before heading out on a rehab assignment. Stewart doesn't appear on track to return from the injured list until around mid-September.
