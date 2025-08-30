Stewart (shoulder) received another cortisone injection this week, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Stewart reported pain in his shoulder when he restarted his throwing program last week, so the Dodgers sent him in for another round of injections. He is now back to throwing following a brief shut-down period, and manager Dave Roberts said Saturday that the team still believes the 33-year-old righty could return at some point this season.