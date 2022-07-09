Graterol (side) is available for Saturday's game against the Cubs, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Graterol exited Thursday's game due to cramps in his side, though he was only unavailable for one game. He should return to a setup role for the Dodgers.
