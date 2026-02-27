Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Still held back by injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Friday that Graterol (shoulder) is in a "holding pattern," Jack Harris of the California Post reports.
Though Roberts has refrained from referring to Graterol's ongoing shoulder issues as a setback, it's difficult to categorize them as anything else. The reliever missed the entire 2025 season following a November 2024 procedure, and he hasn't been able to regain his pre-surgery velocity. Graterol has already been ruled out for Opening Day and he could be looking at a lengthy absence.
More News
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Ruled out for Opening Day•
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Still fighting shoulder issues•
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Avoids arbitration with Dodgers•
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Will be ready for spring training•
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Unlikely to return this season•
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: In midst of throwing progression•