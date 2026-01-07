Graterol (shoulder) signed a one-year, $2.8 million contract with the Dodgers on Wednesday to avoid arbitration, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Graterol sat out the entirety of the 2025 season after undergoing labrum surgery in November 2024, but he is expected to be fully healthy by the time spring training begins. The 27-year-old emerged as a dominant high-leverage option during his last full season in 2023, during which he posted a 1.20 ERA and 0.97 WHIP across 67.1 innings. However, the Dodgers may wait to see how he performs in his first several appearances post-surgery before moving him back into a setup role.