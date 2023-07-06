Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said after Wednesday's win over the Pirates that Graterol has been unavailable the last couple days due to an arm issue, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The specifics of the injury aren't available at this time. The team will check on Graterol on Thursday to see if he can be available. If he can't, he could be placed on the injured list. Graterol has notched for saves for the Dodgers this season as one of their primary late-inning relief weapons.