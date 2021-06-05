Graterol (forearm) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday.

Graterol had been on the injured list since April 29 due to right forearm tightness, and he recently began a rehab assignment with the Triple-A club. He was expected to have a high-leverage role in the Dodgers' injury-riddled bullpen once he was reinstated, but he'll remain in the minors in the near future. If he performs well with Triple-A Oklahoma City, it wouldn't be surprising to see Graterol return to the major-league bullpen at some point.