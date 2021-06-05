Dodgers manager Dave Roberts explained Saturday that Graterol was sent to Triple-A Oklahoma City to work on his sinker and slider, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Graterol was activated from the injured list Friday but was kept in the minors despite already making a pair of rehab appearances with the Triple-A club. Roberts clarified that the reliever struggled with command of his sinker and with the shape on his slider earlier this season, so he will focus on those pitches while working his way back to the majors. Graterol is still expected to play a key role in the Dodgers' bullpen before long.