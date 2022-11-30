Duran underwent Tommy John surgery earlier this offseason and is expected to miss the entire 2023 season, Kyle Glaser of Baseball America reports.

Regarded as one of the top arms in the lower levels of the Dodgers' farm system, the 21-year-old Duran finished the 2022 campaign at High-A Great Lakes, where he submitted a 4.25 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 68:24 K:BB in 48.2 innings. Though his recently elbow surgery is a setback to his development, Duran is young enough to bounce back from the procedure and enjoy a productive career.